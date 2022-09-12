INTERVIEW: Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit kicks of Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is Thursday, giving area professionals a space to connect with potential partners and mentors.

7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims, who gave us an inside look at all the summit will have to offer.

Thank you for coming on!

The Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit takes place September 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MCC Ballroom at Cameron University.

Tickets are $50 and will include breakfast and lunch.

Residents interested in attending need to register by September 8th, and can register online by clicking here.

For more information, click here or call (800) 658-2823.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.