Missing Altus woman located safe

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Altus Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was reported missing on August 29 from the Altus area.

On Monday afternoon, authorities canceled the Silver Alert and reported Adams-Hoover had been located and is alive and well.

No other details were released about the situation.

