MISSING: Ashanti Alert issued for missing 2 year old Okfuskee Co. boy

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Ashanti Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old last seen in at his parents home in Okfuskee County.

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Creek Nation.

Ares Muse is described as a white male, 3′ tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Investigators say the latest information they have is that Muse got into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. and when his dad woke up at 6:30, he was gone. They say Muse would have had to open three locking mechanisms to open an exterior door.

OHP officials say via email there are numerous agencies on scene assisting with a search for Muse including; Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Creek Nation, DOC blood hounds, Tribal K9′s, Okfuskee County Emergency Management, Seminole County Emergency Management, Okmulgee County Emergency Management, District 22 DA office, FBI and State Troopers.

Investigators say, at this time, they do not believe this to be an abduction.

