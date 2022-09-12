Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

MISSING: Ashanti Alert issued for missing 2 year old Okfuskee Co. boy

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Creek Nation.
The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Creek Nation.(WALB)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Ashanti Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old last seen in at his parents home in Okfuskee County.

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Creek Nation.

Ares Muse is described as a white male, 3′ tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Investigators say the latest information they have is that Muse got into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. and when his dad woke up at 6:30, he was gone. They say Muse would have had to open three locking mechanisms to open an exterior door.

OHP officials say via email there are numerous agencies on scene assisting with a search for Muse including; Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Creek Nation, DOC blood hounds, Tribal K9′s, Okfuskee County Emergency Management, Seminole County Emergency Management, Okmulgee County Emergency Management, District 22 DA office, FBI and State Troopers.

Investigators say, at this time, they do not believe this to be an abduction.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith died in a wreck Saturday night in...
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
He went to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday
A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.
Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

Latest News

Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke...
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
It’s a pleasant start to this Monday morning!
First Alert 7 Forecast: Say Goodbye to the Taste of Fall | 9/12AM
youth softball in lawton
Youth Softball Hits Lawton
First Alert Forecast 9/11 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime rebound in September