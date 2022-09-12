Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn’t belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine.

Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, was found by Sheriff’s deputies, on Southwest Quanah Road on Wednesday.

According to court document, deputies discovered two loaded firearms, each with a bullet chambered, a pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine inside the car.

Cardenaz faces 4 total charges, including possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, improper stopping, as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If convicted, he faces up to 13 years behind bars.

