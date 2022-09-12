Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested

A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn't...
A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn't belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn’t belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine.

Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, was found by Sheriff’s deputies, on Southwest Quanah Road on Wednesday.

According to court document, deputies discovered two loaded firearms, each with a bullet chambered, a pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine inside the car.

Cardenaz faces 4 total charges, including possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, improper stopping, as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If convicted, he faces up to 13 years behind bars.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith died in a wreck Saturday night in...
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
The victim went to the hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
He went to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday
A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning.
Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283
One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

Latest News

The city of Lawton has started the first phase of its $6 million renovations to city hall.
The city of Lawton has started the first phase of its $6 million renovations to city hall
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Brief cooldown becomes history as unseasonably warm temperatures return by tomorrow
young talented artist featured at leslie powell art gallery
A young talented local artist is being featured at the Leslie Powell art Gallery
No other details were released about the situation.
Missing Altus woman located safe