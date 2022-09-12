A young talented local artist is being featured at the Leslie Powell art Gallery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Krystal Solis is a Mexican-American 25 year-old Comanche resident. She was given the opportunity to feature her art at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery in Lawton. She said her brother is the driving force for everything that she does

“Doing the show it made me think of Raul and just kind of keeping his memory alive and it’s representing him but it’s also representing my family and community,” said Solis.

Her brother, Raul Solis was only 23-years old when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. Raul died from his injuries in February of 2019. The driver was never located. Despite this tragedy she keeps moving forward and hopes to inspire other to work through any obstacles.

“With anything I believe that if you just keep going towards your dreams eventually something will happen, it’s just putting in all the work into it,” she said.

Not only is her artwork inspired by her brother but also by Frida Kahlo, a Mexican painter

“Inspiration is that strength and I take that because she is just a strong Hispanic women and I want to represent that in the community,” said Solis.

Solis is thankful to have so many people supporting her.

“I feel very humble and proud and just having all the community support and just being able to represent my family and my background it just feels really great,” she said.

You can view this exhibit Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until October 28th.

