7News First Alert Weather: Patiently awaiting our next cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs ranging between 93-95°. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storm for areas mainly west of I-44. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The ridge of high pressure moves east and strengthens across the Southern Plains over the weekend. This will allow high temperatures to soar into the upper 90s, perhaps one or two locations making a run at getting into the triple digits.

Looking ahead, a deepening trough will bring our next cold front through the area by the middle-to-late half of next week. Global models are hinting at scattered showers and storms being possible by Thursday.

