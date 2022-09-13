Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Patiently awaiting our next cold front

Highs near 100° by Sunday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs ranging between 93-95°. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storm for areas mainly west of I-44. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The ridge of high pressure moves east and strengthens across the Southern Plains over the weekend. This will allow high temperatures to soar into the upper 90s, perhaps one or two locations making a run at getting into the triple digits.

Looking ahead, a deepening trough will bring our next cold front through the area by the middle-to-late half of next week. Global models are hinting at scattered showers and storms being possible by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn't...
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke...
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

Latest News

Chatting with the Comanche Nation
INTERVIEW: Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses current issues
Today's real estate update
Parks Jones weekly real estate update
Chatting with the Comanche Nation
Chatting with Comanche Nation Chairman
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe