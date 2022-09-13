Expert Connections
Biden heads to Delaware to vote in person for primary

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making a surprise visit to his home state on Tuesday to vote in Delaware’s primary, which is part of the last round of contests ahead of the November elections.

Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. In October 2020, Donald Trump voted early at his West Palm Beach, Florida, precinct before a full day of campaigning in key swing states for his failed reelection bid. Barack Obama did the same in Illinois during the 2014 midterms as he campaigned for the state’s incumbent governor and Democratic senator.

Biden returns regularly to Wilmington, as well as Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for weekends and vacation, but he rarely visits during the work week.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.

The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where incumbent Kathleen McGuiness is running for reelection despite being convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Under Delaware law, McGuiness — who is awaiting sentencing — was allowed to stay on the ballot.

The conviction, stemming from the hiring of McGuiness’s daughter in her office, made the auditor the first statewide elected official in Delaware’s history to be convicted of criminal charges. She is being challenged by Lydia York, a lawyer who has the backing of the state’s Democratic Party and would be the first Black person in that role if elected.

