CU ‘Opportunity Fair’ hopes to connect job seekers with openings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Opportunity Fair took place on Tuesday with a focus on getting soon-to-be graduates the best job opportunities.

The event took place at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and connected Cameron students with a multitude of local organizations.

A few of the local companies in attendance consisted of the Apache Casino Hotel, the City of Lawton, the GEO Group and us here at 7News.

Cameron University’s Career Services Coordinator said witnessing the community and organizations come together at the fair is a highlight.

“The greatest thing about this is to see the whole community come together because I know there’s such a need for organizations,” Career Services Coordinator for Cameron University Jazmine Rodriguez said. “I like being that bridge where the students, the community, and the organizations come together and begin to connect.”

Cameron University typically hosts their Opportunity Fair yearly in the fall semester.

If you are looking for an employment opportunity, you can check our “Who’s Hiring” page on KSWO.com.

