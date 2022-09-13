First Alert Forecast | 9/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ridge of high pressure will influence our weather pattern resulting in warmer and dry conditions through the rest of this week. In fact, models are nearly unanimous in keeping high temperatures above average.

Today will above average with highs topping out in the low 90s east and mid to upper 90s west. Everyone will see mostly sunny skies with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts could be as high as the low 20s.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be seasonable with many in the mid 60s by daybreak. I expect that most will remain dry tomorrow but a very low chance for precipitation remains possible tomorrow. Mostly cloudy west with mostly sunny east are expected on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s area wide. South winds sustained at 10 to 15mph with gusts in the mid 20s.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly shift east by the end of the week keeping the forecast breezy and warm. As mentioned yesterday, some models are spitting out isolated, light rain showers for Thursday but the coverage remains low, isolated and confined to our western counties.

Just beyond the 7-day forecast COULD be some relief to this summer-like weather pattern.. it’s a trend the First Alert Weather Team will monitor but a strong cold front could move in towards the end of next week.

Have a great day -LW

