LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County.

They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

We will bring you updates as we get them.

