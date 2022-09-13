Interview: Coats for Kids Seeking Donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many of us are not thinking about winter coats just yet, especially with the heat we’re seeing. But that’s not the case for an organization that wants to ensure kids are warm this winter.

7News spoke with Reedy Daly, a member of Coats for Kids, about the program, what their goals are for this year, and how many coats they need to serve the community’s needs effectively.

So far, the program has acquired around 60 coats and $7,000 in donations. However, to meet their ultimate goal of $20,000 and effectively meet the need of the children, they’ll need further assistance from community-minded individuals.

In 2021, Coats for Kids were able to provide 828 coats to the children of Lawton, but the need in 2022 is over 1,200; that’s a 44% increase since last year.

WellFast Urgent Care at 1902 E Gore Blvd, Viridian Coffee at 343 NW 2nd Street, Toy Chiropractic Clinic at 7007 NW Cache Rd, Central Plaza Shopping Mall at 200 SW C Ave, and Allstate Danny Cooper at 817 H Street in Elgin are all companies accepting donations for Coats for Kids. Drop boxes will be available at these locations until September 30th.

For more information about Coats for Kids, you can call Darlene Anderson at (580) 248-2600 or visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.