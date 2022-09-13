Expert Connections
Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night.

The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for dinner and there will also be a silent auction!

All money raised will go toward the FFA.

