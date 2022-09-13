Expert Connections
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.(WAFF)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse.

Muse’s father told authorities the last time he had seen Ares was around 1:30 a.m. when he crawled into bed with his parents. When the parents woke up at 6:30 a.m., the boy was missing. He also said Ares would have had to open three locking mechanisms to exit the home.

Dozens of law enforcement, along with search and rescue personnel were called to the scene to assist in searching for the boy in a wooded, rural area.

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.

No other details have yet been released about the situation.

