OKDHS announces new Child Care Desert Startup Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Finding child care in Oklahoma is proving to be a chore for a large percentage of parents, due to the lack of child care programs in the state.

Data from the Center for American Progress shows that 34 out of the 77 counties within Oklahoma are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state’s population lives within those counties.

Child care deserts are defined as counties where there aren’t enough licensed child care providers to meet the needs of working families.

So, to combat the ongoing issue, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services has announced a Child Care Desert Startup Grant.

Those grants will be available to individuals who are considering becoming licensed child care providers and will supply funding and startup capital for new child care businesses.

Applications for the grants will be available until budgeted funds are depleted, or until July 31, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.