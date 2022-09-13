Parks Jones weekly real estate update

We have the latest look at the current housing market statistics here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors.

There are currently 288 active residential properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors MLS.

On average, home sellers are listing their homes for just over $170,000 while the average *sold* price is just under $168,600.

And the average percentage sellers receive from their initial asking price is holding steady around 99.16%.

Listed properties usually last about 29 days before their sold.

There have been 2,108 properties sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

