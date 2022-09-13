Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.

A press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management said at about 8:30 p.m. last night Cox’s Store volunteer fire department was called to the scene of the leak,

Assistant Fire Chief Jake Stallings was one of the firefighters that responded to the scene.

“When crews arrived on scene they did advise that they had a 10 inch main that was spewing approximately 320 PSI,” said Stallings.

At that point evacuation orders were issued for residents within half a mile radius of the intersection and later extended to the North of NE 135th street and East Cache road due to wind directions.

Stallings said they had assistance from the sheriff’s department and the Oklahoma Highway patrol for evacuation.

“They sent a couple deputies to go alongside firefighters and we sent two firefighters per truck just to start working the area and start knocking on doors,” he said.

Emergency management was able get a hold of Letitia Baptist Church where they opened a shelter.

He said they evacuated between 30 and 35 home owners.

At approximately 3 a.m. Energy transport and Summit Utilities were able to repair the leak and gave the all clear.

Stallings said residents can sign up to receive notifications for these types of emergencies.

“You can sign up through the Nixle app, through emergency management to get those notifications,” said Stallings.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s department is in charge of the investigation, 7News reached out to them for updates but haven’t heard back.

To sign up for those notifications you can click on the link, https://www.comanchecounty.us/emergency-notifications-systems

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.