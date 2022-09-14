Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter.(Source: CNN)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter.

The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and other countries. Prosecutors say the hackers encrypted and stole data from victim networks and threatened to release it unless exorbitant ransom payments were made. In some cases, the victims made those payments, the department said.

The hackers are not believed to have been working on behalf of the Iranian government but instead for their own financial gain, and some of the victims were even in Iran, according to a senior Justice Department official who briefed reporters on the case on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department. But the official said the activity exists because hackers are permitted by the Iranian government to largely operate with impunity.

The three accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but the Justice Department official said the pending charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year.

One of the victims was a domestic violence shelter in Pennsylvania, which the indictment says was extorted out of $13,000 to recover its hacked data.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe
A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn't...
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city