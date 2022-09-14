7News First Alert Weather: Continuing to hold out for Autumn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Boat trips on the lake are back in business for just a while longer as temperatures continue to gradually rise heading through this week and weekend, meaning summer isn’t over yet. We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies, though a disturbance moving in from the Rockies will allow for cloud coverage to increase this afternoon. We won’t see much more from this disturbance, but a couple showers and storms will be possible for western Texoma later today through this evening. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight lingering rain chances will stick around, but will be very hit/miss as most will remain dry. Cloud coverage will be partly-to-mostly cloudy to start off the nighttime hours, but will eventually clear out by sunrise tomorrow. Lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be our last day for any rain, but again will be hard to come by. Rain coverage will be limited to far western counties and northwestern areas near I-40. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with temperatures in the low 90s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

This weekend will see a warm-up due to a building high-pressure ridge across most of the central and eastern US, keeping skies clear with temperatures rising into the upper 90s, with some places in Texoma flirting with the triple digits.

Models can’t really seem to make up their mind on what we could experience next week. Last night, these models were hinting at a deepening trough moving in from the west sometime during the middle of next week, which could bring increased rain chances to the Southern Plains, as well as a cooldown associated with a cold front. However this morning, the models are now showing the upper-level ridge asserting its dominance against this approaching trough, which would keep this warm, sunny, and dry late summer weather around heading into the final weekend of September.

