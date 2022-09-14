7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably hot for the official last week of summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, temperatures will cool quickly after sunset with lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny and warm with highs topping out in the low 90s. A few pop up showers and storms cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening for areas west of I-44. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure over the southeast will strengthen and expand north and westward. This will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s and shut off any chance for rain across Texoma. The triple digits are not completely out of the question for one or two locations Sunday and early next week.

There still remains a lot of uncertainty on our next cold front late next week. This will ultimately depend on on how the trough progresses as it travels east and through the Rocky Mountains region. If it deepens further south than models currently project then it means a more notable cooldown with slightly higher rain chances.

