Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably hot for the official last week of summer

Rain chances limited over the next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, temperatures will cool quickly after sunset with lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny and warm with highs topping out in the low 90s. A few pop up showers and storms cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening for areas west of I-44. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure over the southeast will strengthen and expand north and westward. This will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s and shut off any chance for rain across Texoma. The triple digits are not completely out of the question for one or two locations Sunday and early next week.

There still remains a lot of uncertainty on our next cold front late next week. This will ultimately depend on on how the trough progresses as it travels east and through the Rocky Mountains region. If it deepens further south than models currently project then it means a more notable cooldown with slightly higher rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

Latest News

Chief Smith talks about Cops N Kids
Chief James Smith discusses this weekend’s Cops N Kids picnic at Elmer Thomas
The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents
The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
Youth football returns to Lawton
Play Lawton to kickoff football season next Monday