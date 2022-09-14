AAFB historian earns award

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing historian at Altus Air Force Base is celebrating recently winning an award.

Melissa Sims earned the Air Education and Training Command Air Force Heritage Award which recognizes “outstanding accomplishments by Air Force history and museum program personnel that foster a better understanding of the Air Force, its history, and accomplishments.”

“When I arrived here, there was an immediate thirst for historical information,” Simms said in a press release from the unit. “Historical information on who we are, how we got here, and the significant historical aspects of each squadron and the wing.”

Sims says she couldn’t have accomplished her job without help from units across the base and thanked many people who have helped her since she took the role in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.