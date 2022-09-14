Expert Connections
Altus residents continue to struggle with water

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks.

These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow.

The US EPA recommends that the general population not ingest more than 1 milligram per liter for more than 10 days total per year.

The City of Altus Facebook post states, that the raw water arriving from Tom Steed Reservoir is showing manganese concentration at 0.147 milligrams per liter, while the treated water leaving the treatment facility is at 0.040 milligrams per liter.

He said residents of Altus should see their water clear up within 24 to 48 hours.

We’ll be following up on this story later this week, and you can count on us to bring you the latest updates.

