Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given.

The assignment was called “The N word.”

Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music.

We spoke to one parent who believes this is a very needed conversation.

“I think most adults are probably uncomfortable with it because most adults are uncomfortable with having the conversation civilly and thoroughly and so a lot of us are projecting that on our children and assuming that they can’t have it, but we’re not really understanding how much of a mixed environment they grow up in, ”said Zackery

We reached out to both the teacher and Lawton Public Schools who both declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.