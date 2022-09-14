Expert Connections
Assignment causes controversy

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given.

The assignment was called “The N word.”

Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music.

We spoke to one parent who believes this is a very needed conversation.

“I think most adults are probably uncomfortable with it because most adults are uncomfortable with having the conversation civilly and thoroughly and so a lot of us are projecting that on our children and assuming that they can’t have it, but we’re not really understanding how much of a mixed environment they grow up in, ”said Zackery

We reached out to both the teacher and Lawton Public Schools who both declined to comment on the matter.

