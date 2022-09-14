Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.

Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house, with a friend, working on a boat, when he saw Radford across the street, holding his hand in the shape of a gun and pretending to fire.

Shaw reportedly told investigators he told Radford, “it’d work better if you had a real one.”

According to court documents, Radford later returned, and shot Shaw in the face point blank.

Radford reportedly fired several additional shots as Shaw and his friend took cover and tried getting away.

Authorities believe Radford is driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger with a Oklahoma license plate DLT 362.

Anyone with information on Radford is asked to call 911.

