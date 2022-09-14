Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.

Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house, with a friend, working on a boat, when he saw Radford across the street, holding his hand in the shape of a gun and pretending to fire.

Shaw reportedly told investigators he told Radford, “it’d work better if you had a real one.”

According to court documents, Radford later returned, and shot Shaw in the face point blank.

Radford reportedly fired several additional shots as Shaw and his friend took cover and tried getting away.

Authorities believe Radford is driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger with a Oklahoma license plate DLT 362.

Anyone with information on Radford is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

Latest News

Lawton Prairie Dog population control
Lawton Prairie Dog population control
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days
One sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
One taken to hospital after wreck near 75th and Quanah Parker in Lawton
It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries