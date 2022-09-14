Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma.

Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.

For Governor Stitt, Simple Modern’s return to the U.S. is a prime example of the importance in local manufacturing.

“The celebration here today is such an important reminder that we need to reduce our reliance on foreign manufacturing to keep our country safe,” Stitt said.

He said producing what we need here in the U.S. is key to national security and Oklahoma is stepping up to that plate.

