The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents.

Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.

Garica said opening a community center has been a dream of his because a community center once helped him.

“I was abandoned by my parents for two years and it was a community center or at that time a YMCA that was able to provide some things for me. And help me stay out of the streets and help me make better decisions. So that’s where the whole vision of the whole purpose came from,” he said.

The Impact Center is already changing people’s lives and helping them on a successful path.

“Like with the young people I use to work in a juvenile detention center and some of those juveniles have come to the impact center they have better jobs and are making better decisions they still call me,” he said.

Garcia said their goal is to be proactive instead of reactive. An example is starting the junior citizen’s police academy to build positive relationships with law enforcement.

“Their first impression would not be oh you’re going to shoot me but instead, no you’re going to help me. “Two or three of them have become police officers, there’s some that were out in the streets they were gang bangers now they’re working at Goodyear, they secure jobs and some have families,” he said.

Shannon Neifert is an administrator at the community center and says she never could have imagined having this job with her past.

“I was torn up from the floor up as they say. You know I did drugs, I drank, I smoked. All the things that people say is the downfall of people. You know God really changed me and turned me around,” she said.

Most recently, the Impact Community Center gave away 42 thousand pounds of potatoes to Lawton residents. It is continuing to grow and help the community.

“Come by and visit us, see how God has allowed us and helped us remodel what at one time they had a perception they were going to tear down. And yet you can see it, you can walk around in it and see how it can be transformed. And to me, that’s a picture of our lives,” he said.

The Impact Community Center is located at 2713 NW 22nd.

