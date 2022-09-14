Lawton Prairie Dog population control

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife presented a population control plan regarding prairie dogs.

Kirk Kurtkuklanski is the wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of wildlife conservation, and he said overpopulation of the Prairie dog in Lawton not only can cause harm to the animals themselves but can also pose a threat to humans.

The City of Lawton has three areas where the prairie dog population has gotten out of control.

Elmer Thomas Park, O H Arnold Park, and Lawton Economic Development Authority.

Kirk said overpopulation happens due to a lack of natural predators in the area.

“In this urban setting, you don’t have coyotes, foxes, badgers, the types of natural predators that would come in and otherwise control the prairie dog population. So we have to step in as humans and do through pesticide management,” he said.

Kirk said they don’t want to eliminate the entire population but manage it with pesticides.

“It’s lethal when ingested and it happens pretty quick it’s not a long drawn out suffering type process.”

He said overpopulation is also a danger to human health

“These things are digging holes and you know parks are popular places walking running biking it does present a human health danger there is broken and sprained ankle potential with these holes being about,” he said.

Because of them eliminating some of the population, Lawton citizens will see fewer Prairie dogs this year.

“I would say by December and January of this year citizens will be seeing fewer and fewer prairie dogs,” he said.

Kurk said typical population control is needed every three years depending on the weather conditions.

Those with Praire dogs on their personal property can not take action in their own hands.

That’s because officials said it requires a permit to remove or eliminate them.

