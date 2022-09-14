Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(sshepard via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9.

Authorities said a yard supervisor overdosed after inadvertently making contact with the pills while finding them on the student.

A police officer with the Kern High School District administered Narcan to the staff member, who was later transported to a hospital.

The BPD said the school supervisor was checking the student after the 13-year-old was involved in an unrelated altercation with another student that day.

Police said the student was also in possession of about $300.

According to Bakersfield police, it wasn’t immediately known if any of the pills were sold or given to other students, but the 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes and other associated duties.

The school employee is expected to survive the incident, and BPD said it is working with the Bakersfield City School District to ensure campus safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

Latest News

According to arrest warrants, Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, forced girls as young as 8 years old to...
Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say
Lawton Prairie Dog population control
Lawton Prairie Dog population control
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting