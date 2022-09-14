Vacant home catches fire in Apache early Wednesday morning

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out at a home in Apache early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters on scene told 7News it started in a utility room and spread throughout the home into the attic.

It started around 1 a.m. at a vacant house on S. Hill Rd.

Crews from Edgewater Park, Porter Hill, Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley and Elgin Fire Departments were there to help put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

