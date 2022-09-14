Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events on post.

One of those is their Retiree Days event happening on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16. Retiree Days is an army-wide initiative, but Fort Sill hosts one of the largest across the Department of Defense. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Rhinehart Fitness Center on both days, a variety of services will be available, such as wellness screenings, Covid vaccinations, and oral health services.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 16, the Patriot Club will host a luncheon with a special guest speaker. Afterward, a Post Retirement Ceremony will occur at 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Chapel.

On Saturday, September 17, The Field Artillery Museum is hosting a special program on swords and edged weapons. It will take place at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Happening next week on Wednesday, September 21, The Fort Sill Transition Assistance Office is holding a free Virtual Hiring Fair for all veterans, military spouses, and Department of Army Civilians. To attend, you must pre-register online.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.