West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway.
It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
Injuries were reportedly minor. One person went to the hospital via ambulance and a second was taken to get checked out by a friend on scene.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.