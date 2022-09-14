Expert Connections
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway.

It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.

Injuries were reportedly minor. One person went to the hospital via ambulance and a second was taken to get checked out by a friend on scene.

