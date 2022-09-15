7News First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy weather picks up through the end of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A few clouds outside this morning will allow for near-partly cloudy conditions over the next several hours, but should clear out and give way for mostly sunny skies later this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph as temperatures will remain similar to what they were yesterday in the low 90s. A couple hit/miss showers and storms will be possible in far western and northwestern counties this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow the sun will dominate the sky throughout the entire day, warming temperatures into the low/mid 90s across Texoma. Along with this, winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. For those heading out to any high school football games on Friday night, keep in mind that it will be warm and breezy.

The warming trend will continue through the end of this week and into early next week as sunny skies and breezy southerly winds persist due to an overhead strengthening high-pressure ridge. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 90s this weekend, with early next week showing some places returning once again to the 100 degree mark. Even though the official start of fall is a week away, it seems like summer wants go out with a bang by replaying its greatest hits from the last couple of months.

Next week’s forecast is still up in the air as any potential cooldown or return of rain chances largely depends on a deepening trough out west moving its way east. If this trough is able to strengthen and move southward towards the central and southern plains, we could see fall-like weather in Texoma. However current models are showing the high pressure ridge dominating overhead, keeping temperatures above-average with only a minor cooldown and little-to-no rain chances.

