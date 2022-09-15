7News First Alert Weather: We are now entering second summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, bright and sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The ridge of high pressure strengthens over the weekend with highs soaring into the upper 90s. If you have any plans to be outdoors over the weekend please use heat safety precautions to avoid heat related illnesses from setting in. The summertime heat remains trapped in place with highs hovering around 100° to kick off next week.

Starting next Thursday and into the weekend the forecast becomes more challenging. The Euro model brings a front through the area on Thursday, while the GFS has it stalling well north of Oklahoma. The positioning of the trough of low pressure ejecting from the west coast will ultimately depend on if we receive any cooldown or chance for rain 7-10 days out.

