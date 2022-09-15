Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: We are now entering second summer

Highs near 100° starting Sunday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, bright and sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The ridge of high pressure strengthens over the weekend with highs soaring into the upper 90s. If you have any plans to be outdoors over the weekend please use heat safety precautions to avoid heat related illnesses from setting in. The summertime heat remains trapped in place with highs hovering around 100° to kick off next week.

Starting next Thursday and into the weekend the forecast becomes more challenging. The Euro model brings a front through the area on Thursday, while the GFS has it stalling well north of Oklahoma. The positioning of the trough of low pressure ejecting from the west coast will ultimately depend on if we receive any cooldown or chance for rain 7-10 days out.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Greyhound bus
Greyhound returns to Lawton
Greyhound returns to Lawton
Greyhound returns to Lawton
Walters farm will reopen bakery soon
Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery
Geronimo having birthday celebration this weekend
INTERVIEW: Geronimo preparing for birthday celebration