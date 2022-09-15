Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Stitt welcomes Simple Modern to Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

Latest News

Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital
Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
FILE - A Patagonia store in Pittsburgh is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts