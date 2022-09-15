Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ares’ body was found around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been extended to a mile for those north of the intersection....
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak.
Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Within hours of babies being born, tests are done to detect things that aren’t noticeable at...
Medwatch: Why newborn screenings are needed
Within hours of babies being born, tests are done to detect things that aren’t noticeable at...
Medwatch: Why Newborn Screenings are needed
A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock.
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice