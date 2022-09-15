Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma.

The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines.

Drive-thru vaccine clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 4 in Lawton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S.W. Sheridan Rd.

Wednesday, October 5 in Altus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane

Thursday, October 6 in Anadarko from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Anadarko, 700 W. Petree Rd.

Friday, October 7 in Elk City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elk City Convention Center Barn, 1016 E. Airport Industrial Rd., (south building)

If you are receiving a booster dose, please bring your vaccination card with you. The newly authorized bivalent COVID vaccine will be available at the drive-thru clinics and are also available on a walk-in basis at the county health departments in southwest Oklahoma.

Influenza vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.

No appointment is necessary and there is no out pocket expense to receive the vaccines.

Residents are asked to bring their I.D. and insurance card. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

