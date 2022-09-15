Expert Connections
Interview: OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation Executive Director Discusses “PLAYBALL Lawton”

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or your children are baseball fans, there’s an exciting event next week, and guess what? It’s free!

7News spoke with Carol Herrick, the Executive Director for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation, about their upcoming PLAYBALL Lawton, which is in partnership with Major League Baseball and Cameron University.

PLAYBALL Lawton takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at the Cameron University Softball Field. The event is a major league baseball initiative to get kids active and teach them how to play the sport.

At the event, children from the ages of 4 to 18 will learn the basics of baseball through a series of drills with Cameron University baseball/softball players in attendance. Players will then take that knowledge and put it to the test with a fun game of wiffleball.

Players will also receive a swag bag and a free year subscription to MLB TV courtesy of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

The event is free, but registration is required to attend.

For more information and to register for the event, you can visit their site here.

