Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally

Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Great Plains Chapter
Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Great Plains Chapter(Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Great Plains Chapter)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend.

Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at VFW Post 5263 an Indian Taco Dinner meet and greet will take place.

But that’s not all, on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Diamondback Harley Davidson there will be food, biker games, patching ceremonies, two separate bike rides, and live entertainment. Plus, in the evening they’ll be putting wreathes around the Mount Scott cemetery to honor a World War 1 veteran buried there.

What Rafael Carrero, the Chapters Sergeant at Arms, loves most about this event is the brotherhood and camaraderie.

“It doesn’t matter what branch of service you serve, where you come from, your color, your gender, whatever. We’re all brothers and sisters at the end of the day; we take care of each other,” said Carrero.

The event is co-sponsored by Harley Davidson and the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and will take place until Sunday, September 18 where the event will end with a goodbye breakfast.

For more information you can visit here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Stitt welcomes Simple Modern to Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

Latest News

The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free...
Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October
All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will be broken down by ward.
Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks
First Alert Forecast 9/15 AM
7News First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy weather picks up through the end of the week
Within hours of babies being born, tests are done to detect things that aren’t noticeable at...
Medwatch: Why newborn screenings are needed