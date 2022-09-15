Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend.

Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at VFW Post 5263 an Indian Taco Dinner meet and greet will take place.

But that’s not all, on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Diamondback Harley Davidson there will be food, biker games, patching ceremonies, two separate bike rides, and live entertainment. Plus, in the evening they’ll be putting wreathes around the Mount Scott cemetery to honor a World War 1 veteran buried there.

What Rafael Carrero, the Chapters Sergeant at Arms, loves most about this event is the brotherhood and camaraderie.

“It doesn’t matter what branch of service you serve, where you come from, your color, your gender, whatever. We’re all brothers and sisters at the end of the day; we take care of each other,” said Carrero.

The event is co-sponsored by Harley Davidson and the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and will take place until Sunday, September 18 where the event will end with a goodbye breakfast.

For more information you can visit here.

