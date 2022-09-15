UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting

UPDATE: The Lawton Police Department has confirmed one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a domestic situation around 3:15 at the apartment complex. When they arrived they found a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital and are being treated.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency responders have responded to an apartment complex off 52nd Street for a reported shooting.

Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.

The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder but no details have been confirmed by police on the scene.

We will continue to update you as we learn more about this developing story.

