Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks.

The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium.

All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will be broken down by ward.

The schedule for the meetings is below:.

Ward 1: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Ward 3: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Wards 2, 4, & 8: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Ward 5: Thursday, October 20,2022

Wards 6 & 7: Thursday, October 27, 2022

If you are unable to attend the meeting, city officials ask you to reach out to your councilperson with statements or suggestions before the meetings.

Contact information for Lawton City Councilmembers can be found here.

