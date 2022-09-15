Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery.

The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the Kirchner family decided to open up a non-traditional farm store to help the community combat food shortages. But in December of the following year, the family farm was damaged by wildfires, and now they’re trying to get back on their feet.

The Kirchner family recently opened their store back up after losing much of their land to wildfire, and plan on reopening their bread bakery come mid-October.

Farm owner Elisabeth said seeing all the progress they have made over the months makes her really happy.

“We do this for the people in our community because we want to have vegetables and we want to have a place for food and really good food for everyone to enjoy,” said Elisabeth.

The family lost their greenhouses and equipment, and 160 acres of their land burned.

Since losing the greenhouses Elisabeth has transitioned to growing crops like black eyed peas, potatoes and okra outside.

She tries to restock as fast as she can pick.

Kirchner’s father explains how they process the peas:

“They go through the sheller, and then my daughter packages them up and freezes them in 12 ounce bags for about 7 dollars.”

The family also carries meat from Morris farms, seasonings, candles, and jewelry.

Customers weigh and bag their own products before paying through the honor system, leaving cash in a money box.

Before being forced to close the bakery, they were known for specializing in true sourdough loafs, good yeast breads, and cinnamon rolls.

When it re-opens they want to add soups, salads, and sandwiches and slowly expand their menu.

Elisabeth said she is excited to reopen because she misses seeing all her customers each day.

“I really miss the community coming in here and being able to talk to them, we have some really great customers and we love all of them,” she said.

Elisabeth said their family friend of 20 years has been key to rebuilding this location.

“It is so special to have Benny here because he knows our family so well and we know him.”

Benny drives up from Dallas each week to help.

He said helping the family with rebuilding is important because they’re special to him.

“Muy feliz, de ayudarles a ellos por que son mis amigos,” said Maldonado.

The goal for this family is to have a place where community members can disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other over a cup of coffee and slice of homemade chocolate pie.

The Kirchner family continues to work hard to provide the community with fresh crops despite any obstacles they face.

