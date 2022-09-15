Expert Connections
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business women from across the area gathered Thursday to motivate and encourage each other.

It was all part of the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit which was held at Cameron University.

Attendees heard from guest speakers on a range of topics from start-up experiences to developing the right mindset to scale and grow in their careers.

The event organizer is also a business owner. She says events like these help educate all women no matter their status.

“Education is always the way to go when it comes to development right,” Brandi Sims said. “You have to know what your looking for you have to know what resources are available to you. And they are here. So creating these types of events is essentially putting this on a platter and saying hey, we got this that can help benefit you not only for your career about also a potential career you may have not considered.”

In addition to networking opportunities, there were also women-owned vendor booths from which people could shop.

