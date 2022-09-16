Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome

Near record heat Sunday through Wednesday of next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The International Space Station will be visible across Texoma starting at 8:30 PM from the WSW and continuing through 8:36 PM to the NE.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with highs soaring into mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

On Sunday, little-to-no clouds are expected with near record high temperatures in the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Please use heat safety precautions to avoid any heat related illnesses from setting in.

The heat dome remains in place allowing for temperatures to soar near 100° through Wednesday. Models indicate at a front moving through on Thursday or Friday of next week. There still remains a low confidence on the strength of the front when it moves through, but as of now it appears to only cool temperatures off into the low-to-mid 90s by late next week.

