7News First Alert Weather: Windy and warm weekend weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This has been one long summer that never seems to go away. Well it has heard our cries for cooler temperatures and the arrival of autumn... and decided it wants to hang around for just a while longer. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year with the atmosphere (pun intended) that comes with it, and it’s going to be difficult to get into the Halloween spirt next month if we have to continue forecasting clear skies and temperatures up to 10 degrees above average.

Today will be one reminiscent of classic summertime weather, but not normally one we’d see in the middle of September. Tons of sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm into the low/mid 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. This evening if you plan on heading out to any football games, the skies will be clear with temperatures in the low 90s around kickoff, with still breezy winds at times of 10-15 mph.

This weekend will not see a lot going on weather-wise, so this should mean perfect conditions for any activities or errands, but it’s this lack of anything going on that will be a detriment when staying outside. Sunny skies and still breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, with winds gusts up to 25 mph, will allow for temperatures to climb into the mid/upper 90s. Keep in mind, average highs for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. Make sure to practice heat safety by limiting time outdoors and use protection against the sun. Despite the first official day of fall just several days away, if you want to enjoy this weekend, I would recommend hitting the pool and/or the lake to stay cool.

Not much change through the early/middle parts of next week as temperatures will continue to soar into the upper 90s, with some places reaching to and exceeding the 100 degree mark. Little-to-no cloud coverage is expected as a high pressure ridge will continue to dominate overhead. By this time next week, a trough along the west coast will begin moving east, and depending on its positioning and how much it strengthens will influence a potential cooldown and return of increased rain chances. Of our long-range models, one has the trough sending a cold front south to our neck of the woods, bringing seasonable temperatures to Texoma late next week, while another model has the front stalling near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, keeping temperatures in the 90s. This is still a fluctuating forecast as models continue to calculate all factors, and we will give you a more concrete forecast on this cold front as we head through next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.