City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills.

The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon, and instead will go off at 12:30. During that time, the people of Duncan are encouraged to implement their severe weather plan.

The final “all clear” siren will sound at 12:50.

For up to date information on the morning of the exercise drill, visit their website, at duncanok.gov, or follow them on Facebook.

