Duncan community raising money for mother in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure.

Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.

Part of that fundraising initiative includes a BBQ, which begins at noon Saturday at Keystone Tractor in Duncan.

BBQ Plates can be bought in the parking lot of Keystone Tractor for just $7.

Plus, there will be a bounce house on site for children.

All donations made are tax deductible and all funds raised will be managed by the nonprofit to cover Browns medical expenses.

