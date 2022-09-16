Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Duncan community raising money for mother in need

BBQ Plates can be bought in the parking lot of Keystone Tractor for just $7.
BBQ Plates can be bought in the parking lot of Keystone Tractor for just $7.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure.

Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.

Part of that fundraising initiative includes a BBQ, which begins at noon Saturday at Keystone Tractor in Duncan.

BBQ Plates can be bought in the parking lot of Keystone Tractor for just $7.

Plus, there will be a bounce house on site for children.

All donations made are tax deductible and all funds raised will be managed by the nonprofit to cover Browns medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

parents are upset after an assignment
Assignment causes controversy
Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
Stitt welcomes Simple Modern to Oklahoma
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
Furry Friend Friday: Persian Cats
Geronimo having birthday celebration this weekend
INTERVIEW: Geronimo preparing for birthday celebration
Interview: OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation Executive Director Discusses “PLAYBALL Lawton”
Interview: OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation Executive Director Discusses “PLAYBALL Lawton”