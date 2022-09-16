Expert Connections
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs

By Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!

7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.

One cat is a chocolate tortoiseshell, while the other is a traditional black and orange tortoiseshell. Both cats will be up for adoption at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Lawton Animal Welfare, where adoption fees will be waived all day.

