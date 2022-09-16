Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource

“I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination. There’s been times where people just don’t have the means so they have to ask a friend or relative to drive them. If they have to go to Oklahoma City or Wichita Falls and now they have the means to actually do that”, said Landers.

Landers says the partnership has been in the works for about a year.

“It was fall of 2021 greyhound had actually reached out to me just kind of giving us a heads up that greyhound is looking for looking to basically you know kind of venture out into this area and to go into you know Chickasha and those type of places. And right now they’re just waiting on funding from ODOT and then about a couple of weeks ago we received word from greyhound that they did get the funding and that they were going to start on September 1st”, said Landers.

The buses roll through Lawton twice a day at 9:30AM and 1:30PM. For now, there is only one pickup and dropoff location. But there are plans for new LATS transfer center.

“Well the hope is actually to be to where greyhound will be at our new transfer center and once that is finalized in a couple of weeks then the idea is that we would actually have a terminal for our fixed route service and intercity bus which would be greyhound”, said Landers.

To book your ticket visit https://www.greyhound.com

