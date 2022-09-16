Skip to content
Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Who's Hiring
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Furry Friend Friday
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
INTERVIEW: State Workforce official discusses Oklahoma job situation
By
Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Assignment causes controversy
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
Latest News
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit
Parks Jones weekly real estate update
International Festival Interview
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales