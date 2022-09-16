Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales.

That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break.

The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at 9 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. and it will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Vendors will be on site, so expect hundreds of bargains on things like furniture, jewelry, clothing, toys, and so much more!

Admission is $3, but kids 12 and under get in free.

