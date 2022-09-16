Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.
Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.
Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.